Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything for everyone -Steve Jobs

Similarly, on Saturday the 10th of July 2021, a revolutionary, impactful, and – one may even infer – brilliantly innovative product came to life. The largest wealth-building community in Africa, the Pertinence Wealth Community (PWC), was launched.

The Pertinence Wealth Community is an initiative of the Pertinence Group, a company renowned for its commitment to enterprise development and people empowerment while riding on the vehicle of innovation. The company aims to innovatively create two million millionaires in two years on the PWC.

The community was launched at the ‘biggest event of the year’, the 2021 Wealth Summit which was powered by the Pertinence Group to the delight of over 5000 people who were in attendance.

The Pertinence Group CEO, Dr. Stephen Oluwatobi said elatedly in an interview after the event, “Over the years, we have reaffirmed our resolution to empower people by enabling thousands of Nigerians across the globe to achieve their dreams of financial freedom.”

“We have created many millionaires via our commission system, which rewards loyal community members who help us close sales of various products. Today, we offer everybody an opportunity to take advantage of our platform to create wealth using their years of expertise, experience, and vast networks.”

“We at the Pertinence Group have partnered with thousands of individuals and moved them from financial obscurity to financial freedom. Individuals that have partnered with us can testify that we make sure that they are generously rewarded for their productivity.”

The PWC is a platform that takes the value offered by the Pertinence Group in the past a step higher. It provides the perfect opportunities to people who wish above anything else to achieve financial freedom. The platform is optimized to help people earn money while working from home, hence helping them create multiple passive income streams.

The primary goal of the PWC is to make two million Nigerians across the world millionaires in two years by providing premium access to wealth creation, loans, networking with high net worth individuals, business advice, certification courses in business, venture support, and lots more.

According to the company, a member of the Pertinence Wealth Community is entitled to four primary benefits: Learn, Earn, Save and Leverage.

Learn: You get unfettered access to the best quality of financial and business education, including certified courses and direct learning contact with established money moguls, entrepreneurs, and billionaires.

Earn: The PWC lets you make use of numerous avenues to build and multiply your money effectively through our commission system. Members of the community are entitled to up to 15% commission payments on every sale they broker on the platform.

Save: Members have full access to a savings account powered by JetSeed, a subsidiary of the Pertinence Group, enabling them to build a saving and investment culture, which improves their financial situations.

Leverage: Taking advantage of the vast network of the company and opportunities to create wealth for yourself, and even launch your own business.

The company says it has identified gaps between the wealthy and the poor and isolated the significant hindrances that people face in their journeys to financial freedom. They cited that people lack in-depth knowledge of the workings of money and how to monetize their networks. The PWC is set to solve that problem by helping people understand and access the means to attaining financial freedom.

To join this community or learn more about it, visit their website at www.pertinence.community.