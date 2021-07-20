By Steve Oko, Aba

Third Republic Senator who represented Abia North at the red chamber, Senator Emma Nwaka, has said that those defecting to the ruling All Progressive Congress APC are either doing so to escape prosecution by the anti-graft agency or do so to “partake in the ongoing massive looting of the country”.

The former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State, who stated this in a media chat, accused APC of plundering and setting Nigeria backwards.

Nwaka who also dispelled the rumour of Gov. Ikpeazu’s possible defection to APC, said ” there is no attraction in APC”.

His words:” I wonder why the renegades jumping into APC find attractive about it. A party that has set Nigeria backwards in every measurable sphere of life.”

Senator Nwaka who insisted on a power shift to Abia North and precisely Isuikwuato in 2023, predicted the implosion of the ruling party in the months ahead.

“APC will soon implode and all those jumping into it either to escape being held accountable for their crimes against the people or just to partake in the ongoing looting spree will have themselves to blame”, Nwaka declared.

He commended Gov. Ikpeazu for restating his commitment to PDP against his rumoured planned defection which he said only exists in the imagination of the peddlers.

” I commended Gov Ikpeazu for restating without equivocation his commitment to PDP. And by so doing, the governor did not only lay the ghost of the rumours that he was about to jump ship, but he also demonstrated that he is a man of integrity who cannot bite the finger that fed him.”

