



By Joseph Erunke & Alice Ekpang

ABUJA–THE Pest Control Association of Nigeria, PECAN, Abuja chapter, has called for synergy with regulatory agencies and relevant stakeholders to fight quackery associated with the pest control profession.

Chairman of PECAN in the FCT, Mr. Terungwa Abari, speaking at a media roundtable in Abuja, said the synergy became necessary in order to reposition the profession in the nation’s capital city.

Abari, who decried what he called “indiscriminate sales of pesticides and illicit products” in Abuja, noted that the “menace in the industry can be tackled with the support of regulatory agencies and relevant stakeholders.”

“The indiscriminate sale of pesticides is a source of worry to the organization and we intend to tackle that by partnering with regulatory bodies to register and ascertain products and stop illicit products from going out there.

” It is a herculean task. But with partnership and vigorous efforts,it can be achieved. If there are no illicit products on the streets, we will not have quacks purchasing them and using them,” he said.

According to him, “We are going to engage regulatory agencies and work for hand in hand with them to put an end to this. We have a drive and with the right attitude and consistency, we are going to get there.

Abari explained that “This is a service industry, if the regulation is not there or is there and people are not aware and it’s not being enforced, most of the potentials of the industry will be lost both in terms of professional service, monetary and in terms of ensuring that the right thing is done.”

“Pest control is not essentially all about money, we are talking about public health, so the partnership with regulatory agencies will ensure that those potentials are maximized by trained professionals,” he further said.

According to him, “We need a comprehensive state of regulations and policies in this industry”, adding “some of our regulatory agencies do not have capacity unlike in the area councils when some of them are asked to oversee the operations of the professionals.”

Going further, he said: “A lot of them do not actually know what to do. For some, it is reduced to the matter of giving certificates.”

” We also want to partner with them to ensure that we give them some capacity in them to know how to check us well. If possible, we train them to ensure that they do a diligent job,” he stressed.

While noting that “sometimes, the regulators get into practicing”,Abari said “we are going to kick vehemently against that”, adding: “If anybody in the regulatory body wants to practice pest control, you have to resign and come and join us, we will train you fully.”

“The potentials of the pest control industry are enormous, we have barely scratched the surface and one of the key challenges is poor regulation and poor organization. We have identified some of the sources on which we are going to focus on. This is actually a very sensitive profession that can restore environmental sanity,” he said.

He denied insinuation in some quarters that PECAN was just about fumigation, informing that the “pest control profession goes a long way more than just fumigation.”

“Fumigation is a misnomer associated with PECAN. Fumigation is carried out to control pests that attack crops; it is not something that should be applied to the household, it is not a day-to-day application,” he explained.

He spoke further: “Pesticide usage should not be the only option, it is a quick fix thing which has a lot of side effects, we should look at the holistic approach of trying to keep the place of facilities which is getting to the root of the matter. So even if we get rid of the pests with pesticides and we do not address the conditions conducive, we are still going to come back to square one.

“If you want to practice pest control in the FCT, you have to be registered under the Pest Control Professional Association. Through these registrations, we will be able to give certain indications and create public awareness to ensure that only those who are qualified will be given the opportunity to build up their capacities through training.

“We want to reach out to both the legislative and executive bodies, NGOs, and all relevant stakeholders to make sure we get attention to repositioning the industry.”