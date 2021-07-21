…Says Isi-Uzo LGA can now feed Enugu State, create jobs

A Northern-based wealthy farmer and indigene of Mbu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the peaceful and conducive environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Alhaji Nnaji, who is deep-rooted in agricultural business, has large farms in the Northern part of the country such as Zamfara State. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ANSAR Technology Nigeria Limited, as well as the Founder of Alhaji Sani Nnaji Foundation, which empowers local farmers in food production and marketing.

Speaking when Gov. Ugwuanyi joined him and other Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir at his Country home in Mbu, Isi-Uzo LGA of the state, yesterday, Alhaji Nnaji disclosed that he returned home from the North to establish him farming business because of the enduring peace the governor has entrenched in Enugu State.

The wealthy and successful farmer stressed that emplaced peace in Enugu State since Ugwuanyi assumed office in 2015, is one of the greatest achievements of the governor, adding that his agricultural business is thriving favourably in the state because of the existing peace in the state.

Alhaji Nnaji who revealed that his farming business has created many jobs for the people of the state and beyond, stated that “Isi-Uzo can today feed Enugu State”.

He pointed out that “we took 1, 200 farmers from Isi-Uzo LGA and invested the sum of N177 million to give them inputs for cultivation of maize”.

According to him, “our maize today, after harvesting, can serve the purpose of Enugu State. Our yam farming is encouraging. In fish production, together with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), we access Ebonyi River here, and we are going to have fish ponds that will serve the entire South East geo-political zone.

“Today cotton in Enugu State is better than cotton in anywhere in Nigeria. We planted cotton and we harvested cotton more than 12 times in the North where I am coming from. We harvest cotton 4 times and it will dry up; so we have gotten more than our target in Enugu State.

“We tried cultivating onions in Enugu and it does well. We are going to Soya Beans in Enugu. Now we have over 50 hectares of land for farming; it is doing well and we believe that it is going to do more than the one in the North.

“Your Excellency, with your support, with the peace you have entrenched here, we have created a lot of jobs for our people. The peace here is what made me to come back home. Thank you very much and may God bless you sir”.

Dignitaries at the Sallah event include the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji; the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani; the member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Catherine Amaka Ugwueze; her Enugu North counterpart, Hon. Barr. Ibenaku Onoh; the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga; and the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Onah.

Others are the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Jacob Abonyi; his Uzo-Uwani, Enugu East, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North counterparts, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, Hon. Alex Ugwu, Hon. Andy Omeje and Hon. Ejike Itodo, respectively; the Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Chief Ikeje Asogwa; Traditional Rulers from the council area; the Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo; the Chief Imam, Enugu State, Said Zulqarnaini; State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Chief Innocent Ezeoha; the State Secretary of the Party, Hon. C. C. Akalusi, etc.

Vanguard News Nigeria