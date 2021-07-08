Lauretta Onochie

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday chided Presidential aide and Independent National Electoral Commission INEC commissioner designate, Lauretta Onochie for denying her membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Onochie while appearing before the Senate yesterday for screening, said she resigned her membership of the APC in 2019.

Reacting to the development, the PDP in a reaction through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “Nigerians were amused to watch Lauretta Onochie, a nationally known APC front runner, as she spewed falsehood before the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led Senate Committee on INEC in denial of her membership of the APC.

“With her lies, Lauretta Onochie, a die in the wool APC member, whose name appears as number two on the ward four registers of the APC in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State, has further demonstrated her lack of integrity to be trusted with the position of a national commissioner in INEC.”

Continuing, Ologbondiyan added that Lauretta Onochie “in her escapade in the Senate, may have forgotten that the lawmakers and Nigerians, in general, are aware of her subsisting oath filed in a pending suit in court affirming her membership of the APC, which she further reinforced and adopted under cross-examination in the same matter very recently.”

He continued: “With such proclivity to desperate denials in the face of the truth, allowing Lauretta Onochie, anywhere near INEC, would pollute the commission as well as the conduct of elections by the commission.

“Now that the facts of Onochie’s partisanship have been further laid bare before the Senate, the PDP urges the Senator Gaya Committee on INEC to stand on the side of the constitution and the sanctity of our electoral process by outrightly rejecting the nomination of Onochie as INEC Commissioner.”

