By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Rt. Hon. Allwell Asiforo Okere, has boasted that the party would recover more federal constituencies in the state in 2023.

Okere made the boast when he led a delegation of the party’s stalwarts on a commendation visit to the member representing Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, Chief Chimaobi Ebisike who won the constituency’s bye-election three months ago following the death of Hon. Ossy Prestige of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The PDP Chairman said that the achievements of Chief Ebisike within his brief stay so far at the green chamber would give the party an edge over others at the 2023 polls.

According to the former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Ebisike’s inclusion as a member of seven standing committees of the House of Representatives barely three months of his movement into the green chamber is a confirmation that he is a seasoned legislator.

He also thanked him for using his position to secure Job opportunities for some of his constituents and urged him to do more.

Okereke said that Abia had remained a PDP stronghold and boasted that the party would recover the other federal constituencies that fell into the hands of the opposition.

The PDP currently occupies five out of the eight federal constituency seats in Abia while the All Progressive Congress, APC occupies three.

Pioneer Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Tony Ukasanya who was on the delegation described Ebisike as dogged fighter and focused lawmaker.

Responding, Ebisike thanked the leadership of the party as well as his constituents for believing in him, and promised not to let them down.

Vanguard News Nigeria