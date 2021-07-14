In a bid to reposition itself and get as many Nigerians as possible into its fold, Nigeria’s foremost opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has inaugurated a team of experts as its committee on electronic registration.

The team under the chairmanship of Godwin Obaseki, executive governor of Edo, has Ahmed Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa state governor as deputy chairman, and col Austin Akobundu as its secretary.

The elite team is saddled with the responsibility of standardizing the technical aspect of the e-registration exercise, ensuring its usability and galvanizing the youths and young professionals to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

In a formal letter of appointment dated July 12, 2021, the National Working Committee (NEC) of the party urged the appointed members to ensure the spread of the information through blogs, social media platforms and conventional means of information.

They are to integrate influencers on social media to get more youths and young persons in board the exercise.

Members of the team include frontline human rights and social crusader, Comrade Austin Usman Okai; Lere Olayinka, former Special Assistant to the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and PDP stalwart, Anthony Ehilebo, among others.

The event, which took place at the Wadata Plaza PDP’s headquarters in Abuja, had in attendance major stakeholders and members of the National Working Committee and the e-Registration committee.

The team was urged to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria