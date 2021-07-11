By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken strong exception to claim attributed to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ali Ndume that the much craved electronic transmission of results will not work in the Northern part of the country.

Reacting to Ndume’s remark, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the main opposition party would not engage in North-South debate, adding that the interest of the whole country is what matters to the PDP

According to him, “Senator Ndume is absolutely wrong and his comment is unfortunate. Electronic transmission of results will work in any part of the country for reasons that are already known.”

While Ologbondiyan was diplomatic in his reaction, Diran Odeyemi, deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP jibbed the federal lawmaker, urging him to tell Nigerians if he is planning to rig the next general elections in the North.

“What is Ndume planning to do? As far as we are concerned, results can be transmitted anywhere it is possible to make telephone calls. The Senator is probably not aware of the technological advancement made in the last couple of years by the Nigerian Communication Commission as well as the telecom companies.

‘Nigerians want results transmitted electronically to guard against rigging. Is Ndume planning to rig?” he asked rhetorically.

Vanguard News Nigeria