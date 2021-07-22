By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, congratulated former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on his appointment as Chairman of the International Summit Council for Peace, ISCP-Africa.

Former President Jonathan’s appointment as ISCP-Africa, an association of incumbent and former heads of state and their deputies, established in 2019 by the Universal Peace Federation UPF, an organization in general consultative status with the United Nations (UN), the party said in a congratulatory message “is in recognition of his leadership qualities as a democrat as well as his resounding success in peacekeeping efforts across the world.”

The statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP read, “our party is assured that former President Jonathan, will deploy his wealth of experience strengthened by the democratic tenets and principles of our great party, in his new mandate of providing direction for the essentials of peace, security, and development in Africa.

“The party also congratulates President Jonathan on his appointment as the Chancellor of Cavendish University, Uganda, CUU.

“The PDP is elated that former President Jonathan is so honoured to hold the position previously held by late President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia as well as late President Benjamin Mkapa of the Republic of Tanzania, because of his commitment to education and human capital development, in line with the ideals of the PDP.

“Our party congratulate Dr. Jonathan and urged him to use the positions to further the advancement of peace and development in Africa and the world at large.”

Vanguard News Nigeria