When you think of Daniel Adedeji Olaniyi a.k.a Lordmansamusa words like industrious, innovative and suave would come to mind.

The US based showbiz practitioner and agropreneur is one young Nigerian worth paying attention.

The Tankful Records boss has opened up on what inspired his record label, Tankful records.

In his words: “I have always been around music and loved doing it. I use to be a drummer boy when I was younger. I go from churches to churches every Sunday to play drums for churches and get paid for it. I also led the band back in school. My passion for music and being a drummer boy made me start a record label to impact and discover new talents”.

The dotting father also added that fatherhood has made him see a new side of him he never knew existed.

“Fatherhood has changed a lot about me. It has brought out a side of me I didn’t know even existed and most importantly, I finally understand the meaning of true love”.

Speaking further, Olaniyi who is an inspiration to his social media followers urged Nigerians not to give up on their dreams against all odds.

“I would urge young Nigerians not to give up. You need to wake up every day, look for information that will help you make sound decisions about your business. That is how you would thrive against all odds and become a leading light in your generation”.

The astute businessman noted that he loves Burna Boy and Simi because of the uniqueness of their melody.

“When it comes to my choice of singers, I love Burna Boy and Simi. Their sounds are unique and timeless. I hope to meet them soon. They are contributing immensely to the music industry”.