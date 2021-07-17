Sudan’s Finance Minister, Jibril Ibrahim, announced late on Friday that his country had received relief from its $14.1 billion debts to Paris Club.

“Sudan’s remaining debts, which stand at $9.5 billion, have been rescheduled until reaching the completion point in the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.

“This is with the suspension of debt service payments during this period,’’ said Ibrahim in a statement.

He pledged seeking similar or better results with creditor countries outside the Paris Club.

Sudan is seeking exemption of its foreign debts, which exceeds $56 billion owed to international financial institutions and other creditors.

(Xinhua/NAN)

