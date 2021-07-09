By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

The coastal city of Oron in Akwa Ibom state was thrown into pandemonium on Friday, following the alleged killing of four persons by trigger happy policemen said to be a team from the Inspector General of Police.

It was gathered that the police team busted into the meeting of ‘rice drivers association’ and opened fire on them, killing four and injuring several others.

Eyewitnesses averred that the meeting meant to elect new executive members was peaceful as they had concluded electing their chairman and other executive members.

It was further learnt that the election was witnessed by some top security operatives in the area.

Accordingly, members of the IGP squad were said to have arrived the venue shortly after the election and attempted arresting some of the people.

A source said, ” they came in a commando style and shot sporadically leading to the dead of about four members of the association.

“And they left the scene in a frenzy atmosphere as they ran into their waiting vehicle to head back to Uyo. In fact, the Commander of the Army base in Oro was equally present at the election.

One of the police in the team was however identified with the nickname, ‘Abuja’ and said to be notorious for illegal duties.

Contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, said details about the alleged killing were still sketchy but promised to issue statement in due course.

