By Arogbonlo Israel

General Overseer and founder of The Living Faith Church International also known as Winners’ Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to the recent sack of over 40 pastors by the church.

One of the affected Pastors, Peter Godwin, took to social media, claiming they were sacked for not generating enough income.

Godwin, who was in one of the church’s branches in Ekiti State, had claimed: “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss.

“They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”

Reacting to the allegation in a video posted by Vanguard, Oyedepo said the sack of the pastors was not about money, adding that the latter were sacked as a result of their faliure and the church “has no patience with failure”.

“Money? Nonsense. We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it.

“We are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God,” he noted.

On those criticising the sack, the GO said; “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go”.

He added; “We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, social media was dead.

“We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

“We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’s word, enjoying an open Heaven.”

Vanguard News Nigeria