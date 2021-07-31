By Femi Bolaji

NO fewer than 4000 persons have applied for about 2000 existing vacancies to be filled in Taraba State Civil Service. Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, John Mamman, who disclosed this at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, yesterday, also declared that the recruitment process would be on merit.



Mamman, however, expressed dismay over the negative remarks that had greeted the sales of recruitment form, and also defended the Commission’s position, saying “the commission notes with surprise and disgust that the noble intention of Governor Darius Ishaku to remove our unemployed from the streets has provided an avenue for some disgruntled politicians to exploit.



“The agitation the Commission gathers is against the payments of the application forms of three thousand and five hundred naira only. The agitators want to create the impression that this is the first time that payment is charged for application forms in the State. The truth is that the payments for both application and transfer of service forms, were carried over from the defunct Gongola State and since the creation of Taraba State in 1991 this has been the practice.”



He attributed the ripples that the sale of forms has caused to the handiwork of some politicians, and cautioned against using unguarded statements, lamenting that “it is most unfortunate and cruel for some desperate self-serving politicians to incite youths against the good intentions of Governor Darius Ishaku in providing gainful employment for them.



“Before the protest at the premises of the Commission, there had been no recorded complaint against the payments of the Application and Transfer of Service Forms. It is also important to note that since the creation of Taraba State, Governor Ishaku is the only Chief Executive to have made conscious efforts in massively recruiting unemployed Tarabans into the State Civil Service in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the electorates.”



Mamman listed some of the recruitment exercises since 2015 to include, “the employment of 3000 Rescue Teachers in 2017. This was followed by the employment of almost 100 medical staff comprising nurses, midwives, doctors among others.”



He also refuted claims that none of those interviewed in 2017 was offered employment.



“One of the grievances raised by some protesters was that candidates were interviewed in 2017 but that none was employed. This is far from the truth. In 2020, the governor allowed the Commission to employ 400 graduates and out of this number, 300 were from those interviewed in 2017.



“From all indications, it is clear that those called protesting were representing themselves and not the unemployed youths in the State. The Commission wants to assure all applicants and the good people of Taraba State that justice and fair play will be extended to all,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria