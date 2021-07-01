The Presidency says the Buhari administration will continue to work for the progress of the country, with a focus on leaving behind stronger democratic institutions and cultures that will continue to drive development.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this on Thursday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving an award from the Progressive Councilors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councillors, led by the Chairman, Sunday Achor.

He maintained that the president would continue to remain focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering on the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organizations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

“We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the president,’’ he said.

Adesina assured the PCF that the administration would also welcome partnerships that will propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

Presenting the award titled, “Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development’’ to Adesina, the Chairman of PCF said the decision to recognize his efforts in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organization would continue to support the work of the administration.

“We are the closest elected officials to the people. We are custodians of the people. Our association consists of both serving and past councilors.

“Our coming here is a child of necessity putting into consideration your antecedents.

“We see you as a warrior of truth and tangible development and have decided to give you this award as an encouragement.

“We will partner with you to translate information into languages that the ordinary people will understand,’’ Achor noted.

The Chairman of PCF also lauded the presidential spokesman for always standing for the truth, adding that most of his sacrifices and dedication to “informing people on what is right and fair will be appreciated by many, while others will be more candid in assessment after he has left the office.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria