By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday disclosed that the Osun Amotekun Corps will be properly supported to fight banditry and other criminalities in all parts of the state.

He added that the corps is undergoing some organizational restructuring which would be completed in few weeks, saying it will serve the people better in providing support for the security agencies in crime-fighting.



Oyetola, who spoke at an interactive session with Newsmen at his country home in Iragbiji, Osun State, said government will enhance the power of the Amotekun Corps to fight kidnapping across the state.

“As you know that Amotekun Corps has been actively involved in rescuing kidnap victims across the state since its inauguration as well as combating cultism, I am assuring residents that the corps will be supported more with both logistics and other necessary equipment to be able to fight crime effectively.



“We inaugurated Amotekun Corps first and having resolve the administrative issues bedeviling it, I am sure, they would complete ongoing recruitment and we will set them on the path of supporting other government security agencies”, he said.



Speaking on how his administration is able to achieve more despite economic challenges, Oyetola said his experience in the financial sector for over three decades was deployed to manage the meagre resources available.



“If I am waiting for money to fund project, I would not construct or rehabilitate any road at all, that’s why we embrace alternative project fund policy.



“I have been in finance management sector for over 30 years before I venture into politics, we chose our priority right, we don’t embark on project we cannot complete.

We don’t have enough money to embark on infrastructure but our people are demanding for roads rehabilitation, hence, we put on our thinking cap”.



He added that once money is available, he will still look into the possibility of paying salary arrears for both civil servants and pensioners in the state.



“Only few states pay full salary now, I have been paying since 2018, I have implemented minimum wage while many states are yet to do so, I am not reneging on my promise to pay salary arrears but subject to availability of fund”, Oyetola added.

Vanguard News Nigeria