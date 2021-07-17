Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo



In the midst of adversity, leaders must and are expected to remain calm, so that the people being led will follow in their footsteps, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

He made this assertion Saturday at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy themed: Winning in Adversity, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Prof Osinbajo stated that “it is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well.”

According to the Vice President, “when all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement or instruction, but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”

Referencing the story of Moses and the Israelites in the Bible, Prof Osinbajo noted that “Moses looked up to God for help and God spoke to Him. But note that Moses first gave the people confidence in the power of God to deliver and fulfill His promises.

“He had not yet heard from God on this particular problem, but because he knew the God he served, he was able to say this with confidence.”

In the virtual keynote address at the conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy, the VP stressed the need for leaders to remain unruffled because “in adversity, especially where the future looks bleak, people want to give up, retreat, go back and they certainly don’t want to go forward.”

Prof. Osinbajo himself an alumnus of the Academy then encouraged leaders, particularly Christian leaders, to act in faith and not fear when they are faced with a crisis, especially existential crisis.

His words, “God knows all things; we must obey in faith even when we are afraid. This is the burden of leadership, especially leadership according to the principles of scripture.”

In attendance at the conference were Pastor A.A Bolarinwa, Assistant Continental Overseer, Research and Development of the RCCG, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Intercontinental Overseer for Corporate Social Responsibility and Pastor in Charge, RCCG Region 20 and Pastor Banky Ladele, the Acting Rector RILA.

There were also business and secular speakers at the event including Mr. Kayode Pitan, CEO/Managing Director of the Bank of Industry; Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting; Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, Fate Foundation and Mrs Oluwatoyin Asiru-Balogun, the CEO TY Farm Place.

Vanguard News Nigeria