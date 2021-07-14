





In recognition of his selfless services to Deltans, The founder Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation (OAF) and Director of Brivies Cavansite Ltd Amb. Egwu Oghenero Alakpodia has been nominated for the prestigious 100 Most influential Young Deltans award.

The award according to the Organisers of the 100 most influential young Deltans Awards, DeltaNews247, MayorKings Agency, President of the Mayorkings Agency Group Amb. Louis Temisan said is in recognition of Oghenero human capital development.

READ ALSO:DELTA 2023: APC chieftain harps on unity, seeks Buni’s intervention

“ Oghenero , who is an activist has distinguished himself through his foundation and services to Deltans and was nominated by Deltans.

“He was nominated alongside other eminent Deltans in recognition of their contributions to the development of Delta State.

“The awards initiated to recognize young Deltans whose influence transcends their immediate environment will hold on Thursday the 15th of July 2021 at Vienna International Hotel Asaba