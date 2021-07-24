Rahman Owokoniran

The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, Rahman Owokoniran, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was perpetrating electoral fraud in the ongoing local government elections in Lagos State.

According to Owokoniran, not only was there no compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the scanning machines were not working in most polling units, while voting materials were transported with APC-branded cars.

These, he said, were the hallmarks of “what APC knows how to do best, which is rig elections.”

Owokoniran said these to newsmen after casting his vote at the Dolphin Estate, Victoria Island polling unit.

The PDP scribe said: “As you can see, there is no compliance with COVID protocols. The machine meant for checking fingerprints does not work. It is just here as decoration. So incident forms have to be filled.

“Again, that is APC banner behind the second van discharging ballot materials and personnel. These are the usual ways APC moves when they want to rig an election.

“We can do a postmortem on the integrity of the election at the end of the polls,” he added.

Owokoniran stressed that APC are preparing to do what they know how to do best, as in most polling units card readers malfunctioned.

He added that reports reaching him have it that neither election materials nor personnel showed up in some voting centres.

“Lagosians need to be at alert and not allow their votes to be manipulated,” he added.

