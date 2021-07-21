Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to Nigerians and the media to sustain the pressure on members of the National Assembly, Federal Government and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the merit of electronic transmission of election results of the 2023 polls.

Onuesoke said the action of All Progressives Congress, APC, senators was an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians, who looked up to the Senate for improvement in the country’s electoral process in a manner that would engender a free, fair and credible process.

Onuesoke explained that the senators’ claim that the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, had declared that only 43 per cent of the country was currently under effective telecommunications coverage was false as evidenced by the GSM phones used in all the remote villages of Nigeria, including the forest where Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits were operating from.

“Even if the NCC’s claim by the senators is true, we have to start from somewhere and improve on it instead of relying on a manual method of transferring election results, which gives room to scores of manipulations.

“In Nigeria, we use GSM network in transferring money, pay different kinds of bills, register JAMB, WEAC, NIM and other activities. Even Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits used GSM to communicate with relatives of abducted victims in the remote forest. Why can’t INEC use it to transfer election results?”

Describing the Senators’ action as effrontery on the independence of INEC, Onuesoke argued that the commission is a creation of the constitution and the law, and its powers are derived from the constitution.