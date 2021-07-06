By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A 46-year-old suspected kidnapper, whose name was given as Uzondu kaka, from Umunuma Okohia in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has been killed after he (Kaka) and his gang members engaged the police in a gun battle.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, spoke yesterday in Owerri while confirming the development.

He said that the gun duel occurred when the police went to the kidnapper’s den in a forest at Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, to rescue a victim of the kidnap syndicate.

However, the police said that others of Kaka’s members also sustained gunshot injuries while one of the police officers was wounded and now receiving medical attention.

He said: “Following information received that, on the 1/7/2021 at about 2030 hours, one Uzondu kaka “male” age 46 years, a native of Umunuma Okohia Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

“They trailed and kidnapped him at the entrance of his house in Umunuma Okohia Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State by unknown gunmen operating in a blue coloured Four Runner SUV vehicle without registration number and took him to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of this information on 5/7/2021 at about 1430 hours, the command tactical teams after gathering technical intelligence was able to trace the location where the Kidnappers used as their Den in the forest at Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“The Hoodlums on sighting the tactical teams engaged them in a gun duel and in the process, one of the suspects was neutralised, others escaped with gunshot wounds and the victim was rescued unhurt. One of the operatives of the tactical teams who sustained gunshot injury was rushed to the hospital where he is presently receiving treatment.”

Some of the exhibits said to have been recovered from the suspects include “One pump action gun, five (5) live cartridges, six (6) expended cartridges and sellotape used in blindfolding the victim. The rescued victim then informed the tactical teams that he was robbed of the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira, his ATM card and other valuables.

The corpse of the neutralised suspect was later deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, Imo State. Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects with gunshot injuries,” Police said.

