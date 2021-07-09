







The Emancipation for Good Governance Group, Akoko has reiterated the need for a change of leadership during the next Senatorial Election in Ondo North Senatorial District which is scheduled for the year 2023. This was made known by the group’s spokesperson, Mr. Ilesanmi Akinwumi through a communique issued on behalf of the socio-political group.

According to the group, when a leader fails to live up to the expectations of the electorate and has nothing that shows forth for the mandate given to him by the people, I behoove the electorate to reconsider their choices and give way to a more viable option. Mr. Ilesanmi explained that the senatorial district has failed to witness any meaningful growth and development over the last decade which has continued to see to the drastic movement of its youths to greener pastures.

READ ALSO:Electoral amendment bill to be laid July 13 – Reps Spokesman

The group also identified Chief Alex Oluremi Ajipe as a more viable candidate who is capable to lead the Senatorial district if given the opportunity in the next election in the region. Chief Alex Ajipe, is a business mogul, politician and philanthropist, and MD CEO/ of Klick Konnect Network; he is hailed from Emure-Ile, Owo, Ondo State.

According to him,” Chief (Dr) Alex Oluremi Ajipe, MD Klick-Konnect is one of Nigeria’s embodiments of hope, determination and promise. In his private life, he is a business mogul, mentor of youths, an advocate of good governance and a community leader, while in public life, he is a philanthropist, a high performing technocrat with over two decades of experience in Business Management, Public Relation Consultancy, and Policy formulation.”

He also explained that Chief.(Dr) Alex Ajipe is a distinguished icon in the field of Public and Investor relations in the present-day economy of the nation, playing a very critical role in the industrialization of South-West Nigeria. “He parades heavy scholarly records that gleam unabated in the atmosphere of moral, business and academic excellence” he added.

Furthermore, he explained that it’s high time that the Senatorial district gives its mandate to a young proactive figure who has the much-needed qualities to advance the growth of Ondo North Senatorial district, these qualities he explained are being possessed by Chief Alex Ajipe.

In his words, ” We have no doubt about the credibility and suitability of Chief. (Dr)Alex Ajipe for the job, his progressive economic blueprint is over the 18 local government areas of the state as he has assisted the Akeredolu led administration in Ondo State to make the state an emerging Industrial Giant through the important role he played in establishing the Ore Industrial Park”

“Politically he is an astute grassroots politician, under his leadership, the Ibi-Giga Ambassador political group emerged the strongest group in the state during the last election and its activities greatly facilitated the re-election success of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN” he added

He enjoined the people of the region to ensure that they elect a credible leader as they can no longer afford to celebrate Mediocrity when it comes to its leadership structure in the Ondo North Senatorial district.