— consensus remains the best option

— Discipline returned to the party – State chairman

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman of the ward congress committee who is a former governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka has described the ward congress across the 203 wards as peaceful.

Party members elected a new party executive to pilot the affairs of the APC at the ward levels through consensus.

Isiaka who spoke with newsmen in Akure after monitoring the exercise in the state said the committee was impressed by its peaceful conduct across the state.

He lauded the party-state chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin for the exemplary leadership and for the discipline in the party.

Isiaka also appreciated members and leaders of the party in the ward for their support and the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the Congress.

He said that consensus remained the best option that can unite various interests in the party for a common goal.

According to him “My assessment is that the process is good, it been fairly orderly, and the turn out is impressive. I have moved around the Central Senatorial District and I am expecting reports from my colleagues that went to the Southern and Northern Senatorial districts but generally, the exercise has met expectations.

Speaking on skirmishes, he said that ” You can’t do this kind of process particularly in this kind of developing politics and you see some few skirmishes here and there but the essence of leadership is to make sure that some of these skirmishes are settled and I see that happen at the end of the day.

“The process has an opportunity for you to table your grievance before the Appeal Committee. There are little and minor issues here and some of which we have resolved on the spot and if there is anything left the second leg of the process which is the Appeal Committee will listen to that and take the necessary steps

Speaking on what would be done for those that lost out in the congress, lsaika said “Yes definitely, what we preach in the party generally is that there are only a few people that can go into the executive position of the party, at the ward level, and in each of these wards we have hundreds of people and we can only accommodate few people, but we will always try to talk to everybody and along the line, if there is an opportunity for one Committee or the other within the party, we will also provide the opportunity to accommodate them

“The most important thing is for us to have a fair process and that is why the consensus approach was adopted in order to make it possible for everybody.

“That’s is an advantage over an election because if we allow everybody to go into an election, it will take time to resolve the issues surrounding it. There will always be opportunities to see how we can assuage the feelings of the people that did not get the ticket here

“The most important thing is to let everybody know that everybody cannot be in exco but the most important thing is to be a good party man, even if you don’t get the opportunity now you can get it the other time, so that’s what we are trying to preach.

The state party chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin said that “From report reaching me across the 203 wards in the state, the congress has been peaceful and party members have been very orderly. Party members across the wards have shown enthusiasm, vigour and energy.

“My total assessment is that the process has been rancour-free, this is because people believe so much in the party and this is one of the reasons they are adopting consensus and want everybody to be involved.

Adetimehin said ” So to my assessment, discipline is gradually returning into the party because from the available record from the 203 wards, party members are orderly.

Vanguard News Nigeria