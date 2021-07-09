







A member representing Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Omolafe Isaac Adedayo (Expensive), has felicitated His Royal Majesty, Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyin, Odundun 11 on the 6th Anniversary on the prestigious throne of his forebears, as well as his new appointment as the Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This congratulatory message was personally signed by Hon. Omolafe who described the First class Royal father as a national figure whose acceptability & proactive contributions have transcended our geographical enclave.

” Kabiyesi is a father in all definitions. He is an embodiment of leadership, finesse & quality who is specially endowed in the realm of wisdom, kindness, perseverance, courage, love, excellence & godliness.

“He has demonstrated glowing attributes over these years. This demonstration has been a veritable vehicular movement for development, progress, and peaceful coexistence being enjoyed at present in our various communities in Akure Kingdom,” the statement said.

Hon. Omolafe also recounted his long years of a fruitful relationship with Kabiyesi. He added that Kabiyesi is a personification of maturity, confidence & unshakable belief in God and destiny.

He added that the glowing cross-cultural and cross-national credentials of Deji have endeared him to many important identities across the country. This has brought honour to our people & kingdom in the comity of Cities.

Hon. Omolafe prays that God grants our revered celebrant excellent health, longevity, and unlimited joy, as he continues to rule with grace under the glory of God.