The United States got off to an awful start in Tokyo as they lost 3-0 to Sweden to end a 44-match unbeaten streak, while Brazil’s Marta enjoyed differing emotions as she netted twice against China in a 5-0 win to make Olympic Games history.

The USA came into the Games as firm favourites for the gold medal, but Sweden offered a rude awakening for the reigning world champions. They had previously not been defeated since back in 2019 before that run was ended by their emphatic setback in the Group G opener.

Goals either side of half-time from Stina Blackstenius and another from Lina Hurtig did the damage, and while the USA were denied twice by the woodwork, Sweden were deserved winners to repeat their quarter-final shoot-out victory over the same opposition at Rio 2016.

In fact, Sweden’s three-goal win was the first time since 2008 that the USA have lost in a major tournament by multiple goals and only the sixth time in their history that they have lost a game by three or more goals.

ALSO READ: Gov Lalong showers millions on Plateau contingent to Edo 2020

While the USA struggled, Brazil gave an early signal of their intent. Marta’s opener made her the first player, male or female, to score at five consecutive Games, while the 35-year-old also moved to second in the all-time top scorer list at the Olympics.

The Brazil forward’s record-breaking outing in Group F stole the headlines, but 43-year-old Formiga made history herself. She became the first women’s footballer to appear in seven editions of the Games and is hoping to become the oldest female representing Brazil to claim an Olympic medal, a record previously held by 38-year-old volleyball star Fofao.

In more routine fashion, Great Britain got off to a strong Group E start as they cruised past Chile 2-0, with Ellen White netting both goals.

White spoke of her pride after the win and credited her team-mates who provided the chances for her brace.

“I’m obviously delighted to contribute to the team winning, to score two goals. I feel really proud to open the Olympics with Team GB,” the forward said.

ALSO READ: IOC wants spectators at Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022

“It was a great header down from Lauren Hemp for the first one and an amazing cross from Lucy Bronze for the second.

“We’ve been working really hard to get to this point. I feel really delighted with where I’m at the moment, but I feel there’s still more to come. Collectively as a squad we [can] grow and get better as the tournament goes on.”

Team GB and Chile both took the knee, as did the USA and Sweden in their fixture, as athletes across the globe continue to make a stand against racism.

Meanwhile, Barbra Banda announced herself on the world stage with a hat-trick, despite Zambia going down 10-3 to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands led 6-1 at half-time following Vivianne Miedema’s hat-trick and a brace from Lieke Martens.

Sarina Wiegman’s side then added four more goals in the second half, with Miedema getting a fourth, before Banda hit back twice in the final 10 minutes.

Vanguard News Nigeria