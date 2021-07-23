By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Olumba Olumba Obu, and teeming worshippers have expressed bitterness over the reference to their worship center as “a shrine” by Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

In a public enlightenment yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on what BCS stands for, Edet Archibong, Spokesman, also faulted insinuations, about a month ago, by Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, that March 2009 demolition of Presidential Bethel (Branch) of the BCS in the GRA Port Harcourt, was induced by a prayer curse he placed on the worship center.

Archibong stated, “It is most shocking, unbelievable to hear a man of God claim that the worship center was demolished because it was a shrine. That he called on God, and God caused bulldozers to demolish it. Most ungodly, most slanderous. Ibiyeomie knows his claim has no basis whatsoever and nothing to do with God.”

According to Archibong, “The worship center was a donation from late former Rivers Governor, Medford Okilo in appreciation of what God did for him through Olumba. In 2005, one of Okilo’s sons came intending to take over the property. Obviously, he knew BCS did not follow up official acquisition via a deed of gift, and so no document proof of ownership.

“The Chief’s son bent on taking the property, had his way, and the property demolished March 2009 after the father passed July 2008. But the demolition did not make Olumba go into extinction. Another property was acquired and worshipers joyfully worshipping. Many more branches have been established, BCS growing from strength to strength within the last few months.

“Since Olumba has not gone into extinction, then by Ibiyeomie’s own words, ‘If Olumba does not go into extinction, his church (Ibiyeomie’s) is not His (God’s) own. Now has that church (Salvation Ministries) been proven to be owned by God?”

The BCS cautioned men of God to be mindful of their utterances and always lead by example as they shall be justified or condemned by the words from their mouths.

Pastor Ibiyeomie, in apparent disapproval of BCS as a church denomination and worshippers’ deification of its spiritual head, had also asked, “How can a Calabar man be God or Holy Spirit?”

Archibong in response noted, “History is repeating self because a similar question was asked by Nathaniel about Jesus Christ, ‘can any good come out of Nazareth?’ In this case, our answer is come and see. God has decided to come from Edom to establish his kingdom on earth (through Olumba Olumba Obu).

“We have for too long tolerated all the accusations and falsehood leveled against BCS and her leadership. Now we remind all who perpetrate this evil that BCS has legal rights which we will not shy away from exercising if this campaign of calumny continues. Take heed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria