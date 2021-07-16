Two hundred families recently got some relief from destitution through the Olorunsheyi Foundation.

During an outreach, the Foundation fed over 200 hundred families, who reside in the shanty area of Ilaje, Bariga, Lagos. The people also enjoyed access to medicare and health care free of charge.

The community, which may be described as deprived and dominated by unhealthy lifestyles, could heave a sigh of relief because of interventions from the Foundation. Many said that the people living in that area could experience a better life with a little help, which seemed far-fetched; as such, they were excited about the initiative of the Sunday Olorunsheyi – led Foundation. The team of partners on the reach out project made it a huge success.

At the event held on June 27, 2021, the team was welcomed by an expectant crowd.The beneficiaries had laudable things to say about the outreach. One of them was Mrs Lade Makinwa. The obviously excited nursing mother had this to say, “I pray God blesses the Olorunsheyi Foundation for coming to help us”

It was a total package outreach as medicare was also on hand for distribution in an orderly manner having been provided by the Olorunsheyi Foundation. Some of the foodstuffs provided included: Rice, Spaghetti, Garri, Groundnut oil and other ingredients. There was no doubt about the feeling of satisfaction from the crowd, as they danced to the different types of music at the venue. The Olorunsheyi Foundation also seized the opportunity to enlighten members of the community on how to keep their environment clean.

Overall, the outreach reached 200 families, 258 adults, 360 children, 234 males and 384 females. The Olorunsheyi Foundation’s goal is to eventually reach one million people.