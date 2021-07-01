.

…Lawmakers pay condolence visit

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

EXACTLY five months after the demise of the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere, the member representing Isoko South 1 Constituency in the Assembly, Mr Kenneth Ogba is dead.

Ogba who hails from Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, died at about 7pm on Sunday at the aged of 54, throwing the Isoko nation into mourning.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased lawmaker was discussing with friends in Oleh when he suddenly slumped.

A close family source who spoke to our correspondents said he died before he could get medical attention at the Mary Martha Hospital, Oleh, where he was rushed to.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Isoko Development Union, IDU, immediate past Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Council, Sir Constantine Ikpokpo, a chieftain of the PDP in the area, Chief Victor Egbo, have expressed shock and sadness over Ogba’ death.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said: “We mourn our fallen lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity.

“He was a committed and hardworking member, who championed the course of his people. Indeed, the late Kenneth Ogba died when his services to the state and nation were most needed.

Reacting to Ogba’s death, Oborevwori, said the news of “his death came as a rude shock to all of us at the Assembly because he was a man of the people. He was very generous and friendly. It is a great loss to us. We are still in shock.”

Oborevwori who spoke at the Oleh residence of the deceased lawmaker when he led members of the Assembly on a condolence visit to the family, added: “He was somebody who came and eager to learn. He was a giver and always in a happy mood. We are going to miss him sorely.

“In all, we cannot question God. It is really sad that within five months, we have lost three strong personalities, Hon Tim Owhefere, Chief Matthias Eto, now Hon Kenneth Ogba; strong politicians in Isoko nation. We want God to heal the land. We need to pray for Isoko nation.”

Meanwhile, the President General of Isoko Development Union, IDU, Prof Chris Akpotu, described Ogba’s demise as extremely shocking, saying; “one cannot come to terms with his death. Five months ago, we lost Tim Owhefere, an illustrious son of Isoko nation and now we have lost another Isoko son of that caliber.”

Sir Constantine Ikpokpo who also spoke to the Vanguard, described Ogba’s death as painful. “He was very generous. He was a very wonderful man. We have lost a great man. It is disheartening, it is painful,” he lamented.

On his part, Chief Victor Egbo, also described the death of the lawmaker as shocking, saying; “I cannot understand where this wind of death is coming from.”