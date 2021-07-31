.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Saturday, expressed bewilderment at the passing of a renowned movie Actress, Rachael Oniga, who reportedly died on Friday in Lagos at the age of 64.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the late Rachael Oniga was a consummate actress, lamenting that her demise was a huge loss to Urhobo nation, Delta and Nigeria.

While commiserating with the Oniga family, Urhobo nation and Nollywood over the passing of veteran actress, who hails from Eku in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State.

He noted that the deceased contributed immensely to the “revolution” in the movie industry in the country, saying that she was a great name in Nollywood, which she contributed hugely in birthing and nurturing.

Okowa said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta, I offer my deepest condolences to Oniga family and friends, including the Nollywood community where the late veteran movie actress featured prominently as a matriarch.

“The late Rachael Oniga was one of the country’s iconic movie actresses and was reputed to have featured in over 50 films during her career.

“She was true, a household name and pride of our State. She will be greatly missed by movie lovers and Deltans.

“It is my belief that the late Rachael Oniga will be long remembered and honoured for her good interpretation of movie roles and for the formation and growth of Nollywood.”

The Governor prayed God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Oniga and comfort her family and all who mourn her.

Vanguard News Nigeria