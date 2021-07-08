By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, the State Chapter, for organising the first-ever Local Governments Sports Festival in the state.

Okowa who was speaking while declaring open, the maiden edition of the sports festival held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, reiterated his administration’s commitment to sports development.

Disclosing that the Local Government Sports Festival was unique and symbolic, he said it would help in raising future athletes for the state in particular and the nation in general.

While urging the competing athletes from the 25 local government areas of the state to put in their best efforts during the sports fiesta, he harped on the need for them to compete in the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play.

Okowa said: “I warmly welcome all participants and physical education teachers to this momentous occasion where talents from the local level will be encouraged to aim at competing with the best in sports.

“Your strong commitment to the development of our youths and sports at the grassroots is praiseworthy, especially as this is the reason why we have all gathered here.

“Certainly, each of you will put your skills and talents against your opponents from other teams. But I encourage you to also make the most of this wonderful opportunity to showcase comradeship’s best athletic talent and spirit.

“This event speaks for the commitment that all of us hold for sports. I must, therefore, commend the Delta State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria for this initiative.

“I am sure that we will witness athletic performances of the highest quality over the course of this festival.” He congratulated all sportsmen and women who are doing the state proud at national and international sports competitions.

Chairman of ALGON in the state, Barr. Victor Ebonka who spoke earlier explained that the sports festival was aimed at harnessing the athletic potentials of the state at the grassroots, saying that Delta was a sports-loving state.

Ebonka expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his inspiring and sustained commitment towards sports development in the state and commended the United Bank of Africa for partnering ALGON in organising the sports festival.

He said: “As Delta State is preparing to host the 2022 National Sports Festival, it is our hope and believe that the athletes that will be discovered during this ALGON sports festival will play a significant role in next year’s sports festival”.