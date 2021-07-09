.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday, said he was pained by the death of pupils of Army Children’s School who were crushed by Petroleum tanker driver on Thursday in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor on a condolence visit to the school on Friday, described the incident as a very sad one, saying he received the news of the unfortunate incident with deep shock and pain.

Okowa who was represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said; “the unfortunate incident of Thursday where the pupils of this Primary School were killed by a tanker is a big pain to the State Government and also a big loss to the families of the victims.

“We are in a mourning mood at the moment in Delta State as a result of the unfortunate incident on Thursday. As we all know, Delta State is a praying state, it is God’s own state.

“Even with pains in our hearts, we will pray for the gentle souls of the pupils who lost their lives in the incident. As for the families of the victims of the incident, our thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of grief. As Christians, we cannot question God”.

The Speaker was accompanied by the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Maj Gen Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Ighrakpata and Chairman Okpe Local Government Council, Hon. Isaiah Esiovwa.

Receiving the Governor’s delegation, the Assistant Headteacher of the School, Mrs Helen Enukpere, lamented that the incident claimed the lives of seven pupils of the school and that of David Ejoor Primary School located in the same vicinity.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry were on the ground during the visit.

