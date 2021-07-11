Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Sunday, congratulated his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, on his 55th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended the governor for his audacious industrialization mission in Akwa Ibom, saying he was an accomplished professional and indefatigable administrator.

He also extolled Emmanuel for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for the people.

Okowa specifically hailed the governor for his infrastructural drive in his state crystalised in the successful completion of the multi-billion naira Ikot Oku-Ikono flyover to be inaugurated on July 16.

He stated that Emmanuel’s job and wealth creation programmes had lifted Akwa Ibom sons and daughters out of poverty with the establishment of key industries.

Okowa said that it was heart-warming to note that the ex-banker turned-politician had by dint of acknowledged, hard work, and discipline, won the admiration and respect of Akwa Ibom people and the nation.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Akwa Ibom, you have remained irrevocably committed to the cardinal principles of good governance predicated on the need to raise the people’s standard of living, ensure development, peace and security in the state.

“Your focus and commitment to your administration’s five-point agenda of wealth creation, economic and political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion and job creation has created a vibrant economy for the people of your state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with you, an outstanding professional, seasoned banker and my brother governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, as you attain 55 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with your family, associates and friends and to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by remarkable accomplishments,” Okowa stated.