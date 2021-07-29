Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd), on the 15th anniversary of his coronation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor lauded the monarch for making Okpe kingdom peaceful and investment-friendly since ascending the ancient throne.

He described the monarch, who is the 1st Vice Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, as “a man of peace, bridge-builder and unassailable integrity whose tenure had been of immense value to the kingdom and humanity’’.

The Governor also commended the revered royal father for his unwavering support to his administration and for rallying his subjects in that direction.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I warmly congratulate His Royal Majesty, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd), CFR, on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary.

“I join the people of Okpe Kingdom in celebrating a great monarch and wishing him good health, wisdom and strength as he continues with the responsibility of leading his people traditionally and culturally.

“In the last 15 years on the throne, His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, has provided exemplary and impactful leadership by living above board, while remaining as the rallying point and inspiration for the Okpe people in particular and Urhobos in general.

“I must commend your dexterity in keeping and managing the culture and tradition of the Okpe people by promoting harmony, socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among the Urhobo and other ethnic groups in the state,” the governor stated.