



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated former Governor of Cross River, Senator Liyel Imoke, as he clocks 60 on Saturday.

Imoke a former Senator, was minister of power during the Obasanjo administration, and later elected Governor of Cross River in 2007.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said Imoke’s tenure as governor had remained a highly reference mark in the state.

He lauded him for his outstanding leadership and immense contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He particularly commended the former governor for taking up the gauntlet to provide leadership for the PDP in Cross River following the exit of the incumbent governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okowa said that Imoke’s efforts at developing Cross River were tremendous, adding that his contributions to the development of Nigeria as a former Minister of Power were remarkable.

According to Okowa, Senator Imoke demonstrated immense courage and determination to protect the lives and property of Cross River people amid daunting challenges when he served as Governor of the state.

“Your Excellency, your selfless and impressive performance as Governor of Cross River has already distinguished you as an emerging nationalist and one to look out for in the political firmament of our great nation.

“At a very young age of 30, you were elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1991 and later Minister of Power between 2003 and 2007.

“And, for your outstanding accomplishments in public service, you were elected Governor of Cross River in 2007 and re-elected in 2011.

“Since leaving office in 2015, you have remained a great figure and an inspirational leader for our great party in your state and country,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate an amazing administrator, outstanding statesman and a consummate politician, Senator Liyel Imoke, on his 60th birth anniversary.

“On this auspicious occasion in your life, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His continued goodness to you,” Okowa added.