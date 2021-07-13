By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed a letter in circulation purporting to have emanated from it and suspending a former Governor of Imo state, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday night in Abuja.

Urging the public to be circumspect, the party said the senator and some chieftains of the party were recently at its national secretariat in Abuja where they discussed on how to move the party forward and equally pledged their commitment to its peace building efforts.

The statement reads; “It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondences with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chaiman and Secretary on equally fake letters.

“The APC does not currently have a ‘National Working Committee’ as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen our great party.

“We call on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news. We also urge the media to always rely on our well-known and official communication and punlicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

“We urge everyone to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists”.

The fake letter which bore the forged signatures of Messrs Buni and Akpanudoedehe and dated 12th July, 2021 had “ratified” the suspension of Okorocha by the state chapter of his party.