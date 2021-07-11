The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a global record label, Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, has assured music lovers worldwide that the organization would be releasing songs as well as carry out other mind-blowing activities before the end of the year.

Kariboye-Igbo added that the firm has embarked and completed different activities including songs, and that they would be released as well as unveiled programmes before December to entertain music lovers globally.

The oil record label boss gave the assurance on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen, after releasing pictures of himself which had become subject of discussion among music lovers that have started describing the company as source that would redefine the entertainment industry.

According to Kariboye-Igbo, he set up the record label to assist young and talented artists in the industry to achieve their dream of singing for the world.

The man fondly referred to as Oil Money said that the target of his music label was to lift to stardom over five Nigerian musicians in the entertainment industry in the next five years.

He added that so far, over two Nigerians, Clova Fresh and Jaydboy, have been signed to the label and that plans were already concluded to sign more artistes in the foreseeable future.

Oil Money Records is a British label created to manage the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of intellectual properties.