By Dennis Agbo

The Igbo parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Prof George Obiozor has constituted a legal team that will represent the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the court.

In a communique after it’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Enugu on Saturday, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia disclosed that after examining current local and national issues, the group “observed with keen interest the recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that in as much it was not averse to the trial of Kanu, it however submitted that Kanu should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices

It subsequently said “that as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo Leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.”

Ohanaeze further said that it identifies with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, menace of the Fulani herdsmen, among other grievances, but noted that it does not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country.

“We therefore urge the youths to be law abiding and sheath their sword as the South East leaders and stakeholders address these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.

Ohanaeze further urged Ndigbo, particularly the youths, to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, stating that it was the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieving Igbo goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project.

Finally, Ohanaeze took a strong support on the stand taken by the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023, and the proposed five percent share of the Petroleum Industries Bill, PIB, for the host communities.

Vanguard News Nigeria