By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Monday, welcomed the formation of the legal team by the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, to monitor the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Malami, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, maintained that the decision by Ohaneze Ndigbo was in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing that is rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, “Inherent in the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the matter was the demonstration of their recognition of belonging to Nigeria and succumbing to the rule of law while maintaining their stance that they were not averse to the trial of Nnamdi Kanu”.

Also Read: Delta Guber: Uduaghan preaches peace as DC-23 visits Itsekiri leaders

The AGF said Ohaneze, by its position, “showed a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra”, when it stated that it does not support the use of any form of violence while channelling concerns and presenting demands.

“By urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain voter’s card to enable them to contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government respects the rule of law and does not advocate for the breach of law. Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law.

“It is hoped that the unnecessary legal monitoring group will come with open-mind and guided by nothing but the rule of law in the process so as to convey the judgment of the Court as may eventually be delivered to their people in various languages and dialects of the members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo communities and the entire Nigerians”, the statement further read,” Malami said.

Vanguard News Nigeria