Olympics

Abiola Ogunbanwo stunned the pool on Wednesday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to win heat 1 of the women’s 100 metres freestyle event of the 2020 Olympic Games’ swimming competition.

Running from lane 3 in the four-competitor heat, Ogunbanwo emerged st the finish lane after 59.74 seconds to qualify for the event’s semi-finals.

The 17-year-old who is based in Australia finished 0.27 seconds ahead of Andela Antunovic of Montenegro to win the race.

ALSO READ: Oyo Assembly debunks reports EFCC freezes account

Antunovic placed second with 1:00.01, while Gaurika Singh of Nepal was third in 1:00.11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbanwo’s time is good enough for her to advance as the best 16 swimmers from the seven heats are expected to qualify.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria