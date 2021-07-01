James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police command have arrested one Adetoro Kazeem of Alakia area in Ibadan over alleged blackmail and extortion.

A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi indicated that the 25-year-old suspect was arrested after having extorted ₦7,363,900 from one Gloria Ogunnupebi.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspect was trailed and nabbed following a report by Gloria at Obalende Divisional headquarters, Ijebu Ode that the suspect sent a message to her from a strange foreign number via a voice note on her WhatsApp”.

According to Oyeyemi, “Gloria told the police that the suspect asked her to send the sum of N200,000 or else her nude picture would be uploaded on social media for public consumption”.

The state police spokesman added that she stated further that, to prevent the caller(suspect) from exposing her to moral and public ridicule, she sent the said amount to him, with the hope that everything was over.

He said, “but surprisingly, Gloria said the person continue demanding for money from her every two weeks, and that she has extorted her up to the tune of ₦7,363,900″.

“She explained further that she decided to report when she got tired of the continuous extortion and started contemplating suicide.”

Acting the report, the Police image maker said the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende, Ijebu Ode, SP Salami Murphy, mobilised crack detectives to go after the suspect.

Oyeyemi added, “the detectives embarked on intelligence and technical-based investigation, and they successfully traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect who confessed to the commission of the crime, informed the investigators that he has many OPAY accounts with different names through which he used to receive money from his victims.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who commended the detectives for job well done has ordered an in-depth investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.

Vanguard News Nigeria