James Ogunnaike

The much-touted local government election in Ogun State commenced as early as 8.00 a.m across the state.

At Ogere and Iperu -Remo areas in the Ikenne local government area of the state, voters were seen at various polling units ready for accreditation and as well cast their votes.

It was gathered that voting equally commenced on a good note in Yewa North, Odeda and Imeko/Afon local government areas of the state.

Security operatives including the soldiers, Police, DSS, NSCDC, So Safe, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and Amotekun Corps, were on the ground to ensure adequate security during the exercise.

More details later

