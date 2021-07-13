By Jimitota Onoyume

Former Chairman of Diebiri-Batan community in Diebiri clan, Warri South West local government area, Mr Don Dickson Ogugu has called on the new executive of the community led by the Chairman, Mr Frederick Amalade to promote values of peace in the area.

He enjoined them to use their offices to bring development , adding he commended all who ensured the selection of the new executive was peaceful.

The executive members are Fredrick Amalade – Chairman,Ijebi Tontimi – Vice Chairman, Lucky Numberone – Secretary General, Duke Wareademebo – Assistant Secretary. Philip Numa – Treasurer.

Samuel Igbodudu – Spokesman.Festus Gbozimo – PRO. Bright Amakubukuro – Welfare Officer. Edwin Yonwei – Organising Secretary. Bibor Lude – Financial Secretary. Chief Joseph Igbelegbele – member. Sunny Newyear – member.Ebipade Isaac – member, Victor F. Gbolode – Adviser.

Ogugu prayed God to lead them, adding he called for participation in their Thanksgiving coming up this month. “May God give you divine wisdom to uphold this your new office to pilot the affairs of Igade Concerned families in Our Golden oil rich BATAN flow station ,OML42/OML30.”, he said.

“We have enjoyed peace, development and unity compared to when we where fighting ourselves with different small and big groups to hijack Chairmanship position, using Government influence and political power to rig election processes. I also thank Elder James Osuobiri Lude for his role in ensuring peace ..I thank Sir Alex Ebi Fenimine for his role on this “, he added.

“Every kingdoms, Clans or Sub Communities grow in peace, harmony and development when we stand for the Truth without fear and favour to do the right thing at the right time, This have made our Diebiri Clan to emulate and adopt the same family selection process because it is a very peaceful political administrative system.”, he said.