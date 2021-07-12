Leading marketing and brand communications network, Ogilvy Africa, has named Alex van Niekerk as Group Creative Director.

Based in Nairobi, Alex joins the network’s creative leadership team to a portfolio of brands managed by Ogilvy Africa from Kenya and select countries across SSA.

Alex is a highly accomplished creative having won over 50 awards at festivals such as Cannes Lions, Clios, D&AD, One Show, London International Awards, Loeries and several others.

Speaking of the appointment, Vikas Mehta, CEO – Ogilvy Africa, said “Top-of-the-line creative talent across marketing disciplines is an essential ingredient to our One-Ogilvy recipe. Over the past 12 months, we’ve made a deliberate effort to further strengthen competencies across communication, content, experience and PR&I with fresh talent who thinks digital-first. Alex’s appointment is another important step in that direction. With his track record of continued excellence, we hope to see him further raise the bar in how we drive growth for our clients.”

With over a decade of experience at some of South Africa’s top agencies, Alex started his career with the red and white at Ogilvy Cape Town and later became Creative Director at the King James Group, where his work contributed to both agencies reaching #1 rankings by the Loeries Panel including Digital Agencies of the Year respectively. He has created and executed world-class campaigns for some of the region’s leading brands for clients such as EABL, Ford, Sanlam Investments, Santam Insurance, SAB, Netflix, Pick n Pay, Johnnie Walker, Carling Black Label, Volkswagen, Audi and Comedy Central, to name a few. His previous experiences at both traditional and digital agencies means he brings to the table concepts that truly transcend disciplines.

“What excites me most about rejoining the organization, which in many ways has had a profound impact on my development as a creative leader, is to see the resilience and conviction with which the team here has upheld the standards of creative excellence that Ogilvy has always stood for. In a time where finding ways for brands to make meaningful differences in people’s lives has become more complex and challenging than ever before, it speaks volumes to the talent and ambitions of our agency, as well as the potential for new innovation that lies in front of us in finding solutions for the problems our clients are facing. I’m looking forward to the ride”, said Alex.