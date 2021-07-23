OFFICIAL: Jadon Sancho joins Man United on long-term deal

Manchester United have officially completed the £72.9m signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

United announced they had reached a formal agreement with Dortmund over the transfer on 1 July, but have now confirmed that the transfer has been finalised after Sancho passed a medical.

All formalities have now been completed, with the 21-year-old signing a five-year deal until 2026 with an option for an extra year.

ALSO READ: Madrid star Benzema set to miss pre-season after positive COVID-19 test

The move marks a return to England after spending four incredibly successful years in Germany with Dortmund, which afforded him the chance to play first-team football from a very young age. United have wanted to sign him for several years, with 90min revealing their interest in signing the player from Dortmund in September 2019.

Sancho told the club’s website: “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day.

ALSO READ: ‘I would love to have Pogba with us’, says PSG’s Wijnaldum

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Sancho scored 50 goals in three seasons as a Dortmund regular, while getting 60 assists. He will primarily fill a hole on United’s right flank, which has been a problem position for the club since Antonio Valencia was first repurposed as a full-back in 2015.

Fotmob

Vanguard News Nigeria