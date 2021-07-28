

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on protocol matters Barr Nonso Henry Nwaebili has felicitated with his mother and former speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Princess Chinwe Nwaebili on her call to The Nigerian Bar.

Nwaebili, in a statement, noted that sometime before the outbreak of Covid- 19, his mother was reportedly spotted in the Abuja Law School.

According to him “ this is a dream come through for my mother after she was robbed of her victory at the 2015 polls, she started her pursuit for a law degree.

“The Former Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Former Commissioner for Road Rail and Water Transportation, Former Commissioner for Environment and Beautification Anambra State and Former Minority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly is set to be celebrated by her family, friends, Political Ally’s and associates”.