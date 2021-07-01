Obaseki at 64: Edo was on steady decline before he took over, Darlington says

A former governorship candidate in the Edo State 2020 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Iyoha John Darlington, has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a statement obtained by Vanguard issued in his media office in Lagos.

Iyoha Darlington in his statement thanked the Governor for repositioning Edo State in the part of greatness and economic prosperity resulting from his fiscal and financial wizardry.

He said: “Our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has in fact, done what the French General, Napoleon Bonaparte, could not do. He has by words and deeds repositioned Edo State in the path of greatness and economic prosperity by virtue of his fiscal policies and financial wizardry.

Continuing, Mr Iyoha said: “Our state was on steady decline before he took charge and I am happy today that our state’s fortunes have been turned around for the better which impact positively on the lives of our people.”

“Frankly, there is no denying the fact that our people now live better lives at home which is none other than a revival and happy return to the lost golden age and this has in no small measure brought about a mass Hegira of our people back home from both here in Nigeria and abroad.”

The former governorship candidate further eulogised the Governor for his exemplary style of governance which he said is unparalled.

“Governor Obaseki’s style of governance is in fact unparalled. He is a technocrat par excellence which is a source of inspiration to me and many others. Before His Excellency mounted the saddle as Governor of Edo State, we were saddled with a massive debt burden that reduced us to an economic backwater but today all that has changed on account of his prudence.

“That Edo State one of the green states that make up the federation of Nigeria is galloping ahead of other states today in the race to hoist its flag in proverbial lost city of El Doraldo is not in dispute. We owe these to his rewarding fiscal policies, transparency, financial prudence, youth empowerment and huge investment in capital projects.”

“Frankly, we Edo people are not only proud of you but also proud to be part of this success story when we voiced our solidarity with you on September 19, 2020 to resist the forces of tyrany who are hell-bent on returning our state to the odious apparatus of neo-Nazi rule.”

“Your Exellency, I hope this celebration gives you many happy memories and more years of fruitful service to humanity.”

“I wish you many happy returns of this day and please accept my congratulations!”, the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria