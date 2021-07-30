Oba of Benin backs Obaseki on new property protection law

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku, Ewuare II has backed the new property protection law recently signed by the governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He said contrary to speculation that the law was targeted at a particular segment of the Benin administrative system, it was to weed out those involved in unscrupulous activities as they concern land and property.

The Oba was reacting to a demonstration by okhaegheles (youth leaders) who are in charge of land matters from the various communities that make up the Benin kingdom.

Speaking through the Esere of Benin, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, Oba Ewuare described the traditional roles of Okaigheles as sacrosanct from the inception of the Benin kingdom, stressing that the state government only prohibits the unwholesome and illegal activities of Okhaeghele adding that the government did not ban the traditional and customary administration across villages but only the unwholesome activities of the land grabbers and speculators.

He maintained that any Okhaeghele who is involved in land grabbing contrary to the law of the land would be made to face the full consequences adding their role “in accordance with the Benin tradition is to assist district/villages/ community heads in keeping the community clean, ensure security and not to grab people’s land.

“Anyone who engages in illegal grabbing and multiple sale of same land to different persons would be dealt in accordance with the new public property protection laws.”

