Kemi Adeosun

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A civil society group, Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has called for the arrest and prosecution of the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun for alleged forgery.

Mrs. Adeosun resigned from her position in 2018 after being accused of allegedly forging her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate. Last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the NYSC certificate was not mandatory for appointment into political office in the country.

The CESJET in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, by its Executive Director, Mr. Johnson Kolawole, observed that before her resignation Mrs. Adeosun had admitted procuring a forged NYSC certificate that she was using and had no moral ground to continue in public office which led to her resignation.

“She was subsequently sneaked out of the country to avoid being arrested by security agencies which irked many Nigerians till date.

“Recently Nigerians began to see the hands of the conspirators that sneaked her out of the country to avoid arrest rearing its head again. She was seen launching a foundation in Nigeria.”

The CESJET noted that Nigerians were taken aback by the court judgement on her NYSC certificate saga stressing that it would be unacceptable if the former Minister was not made to face justice for certificate forgery in order to save the name of the NYSC as an institution and also assure Nigerians and indeed the world that selective justice was not being practiced in the country.

“It’s quite appalling to realize that an issue of a person forging her way into a very sensitive position as Minister of Finance could be treated with levity instead of prosecuting her to establish our sovereignty and show the world that we are a country that is guided by the rule of law.

“This is why the Board of CESJET has joined other men and women of good conscience to call for her immediate arrest and prosecution for forgery; a crime she has already confessed to in order to appease the conscience of the good people of Nigeria for the pain they have been subjected to by her actions.

“We therefore give a grace of 48hrs for Mrs. Adeosun to be arrested to face prosecution for a crime she has already admitted to have committed to avoid a mass action of Nigerians even against our judicial system or she should honorably surrender herself to the law enforcement authorities and face prosecution.”