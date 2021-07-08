NUC approves University of Medical Science in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi

By Peter Okutu, ABAKALIKI

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved for academic activities the King David University of Medical Science in Ebonyi State.

The University, which was built under the administration of Engr. David Umahi is situated in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Governor David Umahi, had penultimate week, announced that academic activities would commence at the university, in September 2021.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Abakaliki, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, gave the approval in Abuja, on Tuesday.

With the approval, the statement quoted NUC’s Prof Rasheed as saying that King David University of Medical Science became the 197th university in the country.

The statement read: “History was made today in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital city, as King David University of Medical Sciences built by the administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, was approved by the National Universities Commission for academic activities.

“The institution is the 197th university in Nigeria and the most beautiful University Complex in Africa.

“The King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) Uburu, Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi State is designed as an ultra-modern 21st century state-of-the-art international medical university.

“The university’s central goal is for specialised manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialties with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria