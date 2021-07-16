



By Kehinde Omoniyi

A professional body of Engineers, under the auspices of The Nigerian Society of Engineers ( NSE) Akure Branch, in its discretion, has honoured Hon. Omolafe Adedayo with an award in recognition of his exceptional contribution and service to humanity

Before now, in his long history of political odyssey, Hon. Omolafe had received numerous awards from different societal segments to acknowledge his impressive & commendable achievements as a Public office holder.

All these awards are real. They attest to his giant strides, collosal statue & legendary humanitarianism. They were given voluntarily on the alter of meritocracy devoid of any modicum of political razzmatazz.

The Planning Committee of the NSE dug into the archives of the awardee and did a thorough perusal of Hon. Omolafe’s personality. Their unbiased findings justified this prestigious award from a recognised institution of the intelligentsia to the distinguished Parliamentarian of huge worth.

In his days as Chairman, Akure South Local Government between 2003-2009, Hon. Omolafe brought a lot of infrastructural development & social services to the ancient city. They ranged from Neighborhood markets, drains, culverts, roads, maternity centres, Hostels for corps Members ( Corpers’ Lodge) at Ondo Road, Ultra Modern Motor park, Oke -Ijebu, Akure to employment of hundreds of indigenes including physically challenged persons as permanent staffers of the council among others.

He brought dignity & respect to the exalted office as Mr Chairman of the most populous Local Government in Ondo state.

His charisma, deeds, discipline & legacies are chronicled as unmatchable till date.

As a State Cordinator of SURE-P, A Federal intervention programme to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, he delivered the job meritoriously. He brought his abundant native intelligence to the fore in meeting the local challenges during the implementation of this material cum distributive policy.

Ondo State Property Development Corporation is another point of his political calling in 2014. He was apointed as its Chairman. During his brief but eventful stay, Hon. Omolafe exposed the state estates to modernity & reclaimed the lands & properties of the state from unauthorized occupiers.

It is noteworthy to state that his present capacity as a member representing Akure North/ Akure South in the green Chamber has drawn accolades from the low & mighty.

His interventions have covered critical areas like Health, Education, infrastructures (both physical & stomach), Empowerment, entrepreneurship, skills acquisition for youths, business grants & Employment assistance.

Hon. Omolafe is untiring in providing Leadership & Mentorship to the generations of upcoming politicians which also qualifies him as a recipient of the award & tallies him with the theme of the Memorial lecture to honour the Late James Raymond Olusoga.

The NSE is adequately applauded for appreciating the deserved. This award will definitely serve as a memorabilia for him to strive harder. And God, will continue to strengthen Hon. Omolafe Adedayo, the man whose heart is committed with burning desire to add indelible values to humanity.

Kehinde Omoniyi is the Legislative Aide on Public Affairs to MHR.

